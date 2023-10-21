Fire in bedroom of terraced house near Shrewsbury

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Ford near Shrewsbury.

The fire broke out in a bedroom at a terraced house in Quail Ridge on Saturday(21) morning, with the alarm raised just after 7am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews, from Shrewsbury and Church Stretton, to the scene, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to enter the house and fight the fire.

The fire service said it is not thought anyone has been hurt in the blaze.

