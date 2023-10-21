Changes should be made to 'too big' Shrewsbury Travelodge - Historic England verdict

A new artist's impression of how the Travelodge could look

Fresh images of plan for the Barker Street, which would sit on the current car park between the Grade II-listed Rowley's House and Mansion and old baptist church, were released recently.

Historic England has considered the new design but, like Shrewsbury Town Council, is still not on board, and insists amendments should be made.

The body's development advice team leader Tim Allen wrote to Shropshire Council planning officer Phillip Mullineaux. He said: "Historic England has concerns regarding the application on heritage grounds.

"We note the design amendments made, in particular the lighter treatment of the dormers and gables on the street elevation and the somewhat reduced visual conflict between the adjacent neo-classical chapel and the rear projections from the proposed development. We remain however, concerned as to the overall design and massing of the scheme as explored in our previous letters of May and August this year, to which we refer you.

"Further breaking down the development visually into what could read as series of structures more in keeping with the grain and character of the historic townscape would, we believe, better sustain and reveal the character of the conservation area and the significance of nearby listed buildings in their shared setting.

"If, conversely, what was proposed was a single architectural composition of the ambition and quality appropriate to a footprint of this scale, in this location, then that could be considered on its architectural merits in juxtaposition with historic character and setting; this is not the case.

"It will be for your authority to consider how and what more can be achieved in minimising conflict between any part of the development proposals and the conservation of heritage assets such that all remaining harm has clear and convincing justification."

It comes after new artist's impressions of the hotel and leisure complex were released at a town council meeting in September. There has been a mixed bag of comments on the application since. Some support the plans, insisting the town needs a new hotel to help with tourism. Others are still concerned at the size and how it will look next to Rowley's House and Mansion. Overall, there have been 60 objections and seven supporting comments on the application on Shropshire Council's planning portal.

The plans were resubmitted with new designs earlier this year after they were lodged, condemned and withdrawn within six weeks in autumn 2022.