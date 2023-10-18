Emergency crews called to crash on A53 near Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on a busy A-road near Shrewsbury.

The collision happened on the A53 at Stanton upon Hine Heath at about 2.30pm on Wednesday. Firefighters and the police were in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"This incident involved two vehicles. Crews made both vehicles safe using small gear. Incident was left with the police.

"One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

