Swimmers, kayakers, paddle boarders and others who enjoy being in, on or alongside the River Severn at three specific Shropshire sites have been able to log the swims with a campaign group.
A campaign to have popular parts of the River Severn designated as Bathing Water Status sites is a step closer to its goals after a hugely successful summer season for enjoying the river.
