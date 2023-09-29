Latest weapon against Shrewsbury town centre anti-social behaviour? Classical music

Music is being played outside the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury to deter anti-social behaviour

Residents passing through the undercroft of the Old Market Hall may have noticed a recent musical addition.

The decision by Shropshire Council to play classical music outside the hall is to tackle anti-social behaviour, including rough sleeping, around the historic building.

The council said the technique of playing classical music on a loop was used successfully a few years ago and is being employed once again following a recent increase.

Classical music has long been used as a deterrent in anti-social hotspots. In 2007, Transport for London began broadcasting classical music at 40 of its underground stations. During the 18-month trial period, it reported a 33 per cent decrease in robberies, a 25 per cent decrease in assaults on staff, and a 37 per cent decrease in vandalism.

Earlier this year, Northern Rail announced the decision to play classical music at 23 of its stations to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Studies suggest different reasons for the impact classical music has on levels of unwanted behaviour, with many pointing to its calming effect, which encourages more acceptable conduct.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "Classical music is being played on a loop at times each day to deter anti-social behaviour, including rough sleeping, in the undercroft of the Old Market Hall.

"It is a technique that was used successfully a few years ago and we have reinstated it in response to a recent increase in unwelcome behaviour.

"Staff at the Old Market Hall have so far only had one comment about this from a customer, and that was complimentary.

"In the next few weeks we will also be increasing the lighting level in the undercroft, again to deter antisocial behaviour of all kinds."

A rise in anti-social behaviour within the town centre has seen business leaders, residents and politicians call for action.

Back in July, major concerns were voiced over the “escalating” problems of people drinking, taking drugs and intimidating members of the public in the town centre – with one business owner describing Pride Hill as “the Wild West”.

Earlier this month, Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski told the Prime Minister that he has put West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion "on notice" after the situation became "no longer acceptable".

Mr Kawczynski said: "The situation in Shrewsbury town centre and in Pride Hill is no longer acceptable. I have already spoken to the PCC about it. We need action on it. I have told the PM that I have now put the PCC on notice and that we have to have more visible policing in Shrewsbury town centre.