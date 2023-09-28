Tributes after death of 'legend' market butcher and son of Shrewsbury Town footballer

Will Dodd has died aged 65

Shrewsbury Market Hall "legend" William Dodd passed away on September 19 after battling an illness for 11 weeks in hospital. He was 65.

He had been a butcher for 50 years and ran his own business, William Dodd Butchers, for over 30 years – 20 of those years based in the market hall. He leaves behind wife Dawn, daughters Claire, Lisa and Kaley and five grandchildren.

Facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “Will was a big character and very much part of the fabric of the market. He worked incredibly hard, building the business to become a well-respected and well-loved family butchers, serving his loyal customers with fabulous quality products. He’ll be hugely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Market officer Rob Miles said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Will’s family and friends. He wasn’t just a stall holder, he was a friend and a brother to us. Will had a great sense of humour. He was someone who enjoyed a laugh and a joke, and he was a great family man.

“He offered a service second to none in his professional capacity and purchased the best quality meat. He was particularly famous for his beef and homemade burgers and sausages.”

Will was proud of his business, specialising in traditional native breeds. His beef came from local pure bred Herefords, Welsh blacks and Aberdeen Angus, his pork from free range Gloucester Old Spots. He was a stickler for good old-fashioned methods, dry hanging his beef to mature for 21 to 28 days.

His wife Dawn, whom he married 42 years ago, worked alongside him in the market for many years.

He was once asked to supply 200 fillet steaks to a VIP charity event at the famous Gleneagles Hotel. He proudly displayed a certificate of thanks from Gleneagles above his counter. For a number of years, he also supplied prime cuts of beef to multi award-winning barbecue champions Smokin Salop for their legendary burgers.

Will was the son of 1950’s Shrewsbury Town, Stockport and Derby County footballer Billy Dodd, and divided his time between semi-professional football and working at Dewhurst butchers in his youth.

He was a talented young footballer himself, trialling for a number of top clubs. He was a life-long Leeds United supporter. Will also had a passion for fishing and golf and enjoyed going for a pint at his local pub, the Charles Darwin, in Sutton Farm, at the weekend.

Will started learning his trade at the age of 15. He launched his own butchers shop in Wolverhampton in 1989 and switched closer to home to a shop in Castlefields before moving to Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Will’s funeral procession will drive past Shrewsbury Market Hall, in Bellstone, around midday on Thursday October 12, ahead of his funeral at Shrewsbury Crematorium at 12.30pm. The market will close at 11.45am that day to allow traders and staff to attend the funeral. There will be a private gathering for close family and friends after the service.

Instead of flowers the family has asked for donations to the ITU department, at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, to raise funds for a renovation of its hospital garden which gave Will enjoyment during his 11-week stay in hospital. It reminded him of his garden at home.