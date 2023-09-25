PCC John Campion invites people to raise concerns about anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury

PCC John Campion

The survey will be an opportunity for people who live, work in, or visit the town centre to have their say and help inform West Mercia Police's PCC John Campion on where improvements can be made.

It comes after Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that in his 18 years of being an MP he had never experience a worse situation in the town centre, and that he had put Mr Campion "on notice".

Just last week, a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour were reported to West Mercia Police.

In response, the duty inspector in Shrewsbury authorised a Section 34 Dispersal Order, which was set to be in place until 9am on Wednesday (September 20).

Now, SMSR – a research and analyst company – will be contacting those who live in or around Shrewsbury over the phone or at face-to-face sessions from Tuesday, September 26.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am delivering on my promise to ensure members of the public have their voices heard on policing concerns in Shrewsbury town centre.

“Every response will highlight where you want to see improvements and also help me to understand where your local policing team is doing really good work.

“Gathering the public’s views is just part of the proactive work already taking place in Shrewsbury.