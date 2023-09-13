Solved: Mystery of unlit helicopter seen circling above Shrewsbury town centre at night

A video still captures the helicopter over Shrewsbury. Image: Abdul Husen.

In footage uploaded to social media platform Tik Tok by staff at Cafe Saffron in Shrewsbury, the mysterious chopper can be seen flying at roof level above Pride Hill on Tuesday night.

Something also appears to drop from the helicopter before it moves off.

Abdul Husen, who runs the cafe and shot the footage, said: "I was in the restaurant and everything began shaking. I thought what the heck was going on son went out and recorded it.

"It was pitch black and had no lights on. It seemed to hover above Wilko and something dropped, like a package, from it.

"I thought it was going to crash as the pilot seemed to have no control, but then he flew off."

West Mercia Police have said the helicopter that residents saw above the town centre and the Quarry area of the town at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night wasn't theirs.

However, a spokesperson for RAF Shawbury, said the helicopter was part of a training exercise.

He said: "There was training exercise over Shrewsbury last night – the airspace requirements were correctly advised. As RAF Shawbury were not involved we are unable to comment further."