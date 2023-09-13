Solved: Mystery of unlit helicopter seen circling above Shrewsbury town centre at night

Mystery surrounding the antics of a helicopter in the skies of Shrewsbury at night after residents shot footage of it circling overhead without any lights on, has been solved

A video still captures the helicopter over Shrewsbury. Image: Abdul Husen.
In footage uploaded to social media platform Tik Tok by staff at Cafe Saffron in Shrewsbury, the mysterious chopper can be seen flying at roof level above Pride Hill on Tuesday night.

Something also appears to drop from the helicopter before it moves off.

@figtherjetsandbeaches A helicopter in complete darkness flies below roof level to avoid radar in Shrewsbury then drops a package almost crashing into roofs.#news #shrewsbury #helicopter #crash #foryou #sas #specialforces ♬ original sound - Black country wanderer

Abdul Husen, who runs the cafe and shot the footage, said: "I was in the restaurant and everything began shaking. I thought what the heck was going on son went out and recorded it.

"It was pitch black and had no lights on. It seemed to hover above Wilko and something dropped, like a package, from it.

"I thought it was going to crash as the pilot seemed to have no control, but then he flew off."

West Mercia Police have said the helicopter that residents saw above the town centre and the Quarry area of the town at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night wasn't theirs.

However, a spokesperson for RAF Shawbury, said the helicopter was part of a training exercise.

He said: "There was training exercise over Shrewsbury last night – the airspace requirements were correctly advised. As RAF Shawbury were not involved we are unable to comment further."

You can view Abdul's video here: tiktok.com/@figtherjetsandbeaches/video/7278050069822164256?_r=1&_t=8fdZkAK8n6e

