Public thanked after holding onto man who scaled a bridge in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury at around 7.30pm on Saturday, after a man had climbed to the wrong side of the bridge during a mental health crisis.

Police say several members of the public, including two off-duty nurses, rushed to the man's aid and held him until help arrived.

Now, Special Constable Leon Williams has thanked the public for their help.

He said: ‘‘On Saturday, August 9 at 7.30pm we were called to attend an incident on the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury.

‘‘A man in his 30s had climbed on to the wrong side of the Welsh Bridge whilst experiencing a mental health crisis.

‘‘Several people in the area, including two off-duty nurses, reacted swiftly and were able to hold the man in a secure position and provide him with reassurance until we arrived.

‘‘We are happy to report that we were successfully able to take the man from the bridge to a place of safety, to receive the appropriate care he needed.

‘‘Thank you to everyone who helped, including Shropshire Fire & Rescue who managed to rapidly respond and deploy boats on the water.’’

Four crews from stations across the county were deployed to the incident, which had been brought to a close by 7.50pm.