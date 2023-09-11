Helping addicts 'KO'd in street': Reporter's brush with sad reality of troubled Shrewsbury centre

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

The stark reality of addiction in Shrewsbury town centre was brought into focus for Shropshire Star reporter Nick Humphreys when he felt he had to call 999 after seeing two men passed out, surrounded by cans of drink.

Darwin's Gate, Mardol. Picture: Mark Booth
Darwin's Gate, Mardol. Picture: Mark Booth

Here he discusses the incident on Thursday night, as well as the blight of shoplifters, fighting, drug-taking and other anti-social behaviour (ASB) on our streets.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

