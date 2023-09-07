Coracle World Champs return to town

The Coracle World Championships returns to Shrewsbury tomorrow

The Coracle World Championships takes place on a Friday afternoon in September every year, with hundreds of paddlers hopping in the quirky boats and taking to the river.

Up to 48 teams relay race across the Severn from the Pengwern Boat Club in coracles - single-person, circular boats with one oar to steer and paddle.

After several heats, quarter-finals and semi-finals, the winners of the final race are crowned World Champions.

The event has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support for 16 years. In 2022, the race raised over £35,500 - taking the total money raised by the annual event to over £350,000.

Each year, the team that raises the most money is presented with the Richard Bayliss Cup, named in memory of one of the championship's founders.

Richard died of cancer in 2015, eight years after convincing a collection of Shrewsbury companies to paddle unstable crafts across the River Severn back in 2007.

One of those with a hand in organising the annual event, Kate Thomas, said they couldn't wait to get back in the water.

She said: "We're all really looking forward to it - the weather is looking perfect and we have lots of groups coming from across the county and further afield.

"With the weather looking so wonderful, we are really encouraging lots of people to come down and watch - whether that's from the Quarry or from the boat club.

"Anyone is very very welcome to come and cheer on the teams - and it really is quite entertaining."