Residents fume over lack of action to fix leak under Shrewsbury railway bridge

The water leak in Shrewsbury

Residents have been complaining about the water leak in Abbey Foregate since July.

The dripping under the railway bridge, near to the River Severn and English Bridge, has resulted in numerous complaints to Shropshire Council's online reporting tool.

One resident said on July 24: "Water has been leaking at quite a rate for several weeks into the footpath below the railway bridge. Looks either to be a sewage outlet or other leaking pipe. It is constant, so unlikely to be the drain from the property."

Another commented last month: "Water has been pouring from a property drain for weeks now. The property is the building that houses Flaming Great takeaway.

"It is getting worse (it is now at two of the ground drains) and now there is green algae on the pavement making it slippery underfoot. Pedestrians are having to use the cycle path to avoid the standing water causing more risks of collisions."

While more complaints have been lodged since, Shropshire Council has been frustrating residents by saying that the leaking water "isn't the responsibility of Shropshire Council" and that "no further action" will be taken.

One resident responded to the authority by saying: "I disagree that no further action is required. Whether the leak is your responsibility or not, the highway is your responsibility, and for around two months it has been covered with foul water, which as the weather turns colder will turn into ice. This will become a health and safety hazard."

Shropshire Council declined to comment on the complaints when approached this week, but Network Rail has confirmed to the Shropshire Star that the water leak is coming from a pipe that supplies one of its signal boxes with water.