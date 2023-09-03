Police appeal after two people 'approached by blue vehicle' in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a vehicle approaching people in Shrewsbury

Officers in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, after an incident that involved two people being approached by a blue vehicle.

The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.15pm on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Special Police Constable Leon Williams said: "We've had a report of an incident involving two people walking in the direction of the cinema, who were approached by a blue vehicle.

"We are keen to hear from you if you have dashcam footage of the incident, or witnessed anything."