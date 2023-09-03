Police appeal after two people 'approached by blue vehicle' in Shrewsbury

Officers in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, after an incident that involved two people being approached by a blue vehicle.
The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.15pm on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Special Police Constable Leon Williams said: "We've had a report of an incident involving two people walking in the direction of the cinema, who were approached by a blue vehicle.
"We are keen to hear from you if you have dashcam footage of the incident, or witnessed anything."
Those with footage or information are asked to contact 101, or online at westmercia.police.uk quoting reference number 311_i_02092023.