Police appeal after two people 'approached by blue vehicle' in Shrewsbury

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished:

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of someone in a vehicle approaching people in Shrewsbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a vehicle approaching people in Shrewsbury
Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a vehicle approaching people in Shrewsbury

Officers in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, after an incident that involved two people being approached by a blue vehicle.

The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.15pm on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Special Police Constable Leon Williams said: "We've had a report of an incident involving two people walking in the direction of the cinema, who were approached by a blue vehicle.

"We are keen to hear from you if you have dashcam footage of the incident, or witnessed anything."

Those with footage or information are asked to contact 101, or online at westmercia.police.uk quoting reference number 311_i_02092023.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News