Stylish modern mansion in Shrewsbury with five bathrooms for sale at £2.25 million

Modern mansion in Shrewsbury on the market for £2.25million. Photo Knight Frank

The six-bedroom, detached house situated on The Mount is on the market with Knight Frank - Shrewsbury Sales.

It also comes with five bathrooms, five reception rooms, a triple garage and 0.62 acres of land, and a price tag of £2.25m.

A spokesperson for Knight Frank said: "The original house was completed in 2016 but has been subject to an impressive renovation, extension and remodelling by Mar design to create one of the most exceptional homes within the town.

"A huge amount of thought has gone into creating an outstanding home that will meet the needs of families and couples with extremely flexible accommodation that extends to 540 square meters (including garaging) arranged over three floors.

"A range of excellent reception rooms with study, drawing room, snug and garden room all provide excellent living space, with the kitchen/dining/ family room being the heart of the home."

The property is within walking distance to Shrewsbury town centre, being just over 0.6 miles from Theatre Severn at Frankwell and 0.57 miles from The Quarry.

