Murder investigation launched and four in custody after man killed in Shrewsbury

Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill

The 23-year-old man was attacked on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill at about 1.05pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is believed the man was a delivery driver.

Four men aged 24, 22, 26 and 24 were today arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Increased uniform patrols will be carried out in the area to offer reassurance to the local community."

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Earlier this afternoon a man was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances. Four people are in custody as our investigation continues.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could prove crucial to our enquiries, in particular we're keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes Benz registration OV60 VTP which was recovered on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi registration EY63 BCV in Berwick Avenue or the surrounding area.”

Anyone with any info is asked to phone police on 101 quoting log 192_I_21082023