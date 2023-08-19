Deaf and blind cat Johnny crowned king of the castle at cat rescue thanks to generous donations

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A deaf and blind cat has moved into a new enclosure featuring his very own castle, built thanks to donations from members of the public.

Johnny is settling into his new home, with help from Susie Phillips and Rachael Ashton
Volunteers at Shropshire Cat Rescue have today thanked members of the public for their generous contributions to building Johnny a new home, after they met their target in just four days.

Shrewsbury
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

