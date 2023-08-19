Volunteers at Shropshire Cat Rescue have today thanked members of the public for their generous contributions to building Johnny a new home, after they met their target in just four days.
A deaf and blind cat has moved into a new enclosure featuring his very own castle, built thanks to donations from members of the public.
