Second phase of light industrial park in Shrewsbury reaches the planning stage

Morris Holdings has applied for permission for 24 light industrial units and associated landscaping at Centurion Park on Kendal Road, Shrewsbury.

The application involves demolishing existing buildings on the land - World War One military buildings - save for the sub station and pump station.

The old buildings were build for the Royal Flying Corps. After the Armistice they were were taken over by the council but requisitioned by the military during the second world war and some remained with the military until the 1980s and 90s.

Each new unit will be either 2,000 or 3,000 square feet, designed to be let in any combination.

Other planning applications recently received by Shropshire Council include electric vehicle charging signage-including canopy fascia sign, header bay signs and main charging bay sign at: Shell Filling Station A5 Moreton Weston Rhyn.

The erection of 20 affordable dwellings, vehicular, pedestrian and cycles access from Merrington Road, open space, sustainable urban drainage system, landscaping and associated works on land off Merrington Road Bomere Heath .

A single plot exception affordable dwelling and double garage, west Of Glebe Farm, High Street, Stottesdon.

Conversion of barns to residential accommodation affecting a Grade II Listed Building east Of The Hollies English Frankton Ellesmere.

Proposed dwelling east of Mill Lane, Kemberton, Shifnal.

Proposed dwelling West Of The Shrubbery Condover Shrewsbury.

Glazed lobby area and entrance canopy from the car park to hotel reception at Park House Hote,l Park Street, Shifnal.

Applications recently received by Telford and Wrekin Council include extensions at Lawley Village Primary Academy, providing six new classrooms, a nursery and ancillary facilities, extension of the existing parking and creation of an additional multi-use games area and grassed sports pitch.

Up to 10, self-build dwellings on land adjacent to Sharcott, Stackstones and The Grove, Shrewsbury Road, High Ercall.