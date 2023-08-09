Parkinson's group holds social event at new venue

Shrewsbury's Town Crier Martin Wood was the guest at the Parkinson's UK social meeting.

Volunteers from the Shrewsbury branch of Parkinson's UK held a social gathering at the town's Beaconsfield Club – with Town Crier Martin Wood making a guest appearance.

Mr Wood entertained guests with facts and entertaining tales of his time as a town crier, both at home and abroad, over the past four decades.

The branch will return to The Beaconsfield Club, at Meadow Place, Shrewsbury, at 11am on Wednesday, August 16.

The occasion will see volunteers joined by a Parkinson’s UK adviser, who will talk about what the charity’s local adviser service offers, as well as providing members with all the necessary information regarding the support available.

Fred Jones, branch chair, said: "The branch volunteers are delighted at how many people joined the July event, both to enjoy their time together and to help us shape what the branch offers local people in the future. We look forward to seeing them again next month.”

Emma Parkinson, network volunteering manager at Parkinson's UK, said: "It was wonderful to see so many new and familiar faces at the Beaconsfield Club, with people chatting like old friends. Local groups provide an invaluable support network for the Parkinson’s community and it was evident how much those in attendance appreciated being with people having shared lived experience of Parkinson’s."

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 910 in Shrewsbury.

Parkinson's UK provides help for everyone affected by the condition. It funds research into the most promising treatments, and fights for fair treatment and better services.