Novice runner raises thousands for charity in memory of brother-in-law

Michelle and Netty present their donations to Head of Fundraising Helen Knight

Netty Hamer, from Pontesbury, chose to support Lingen Davies Cancer Fund this year in honour of her brother-in-law Alan Hughes who died last September at the age of 62.

Alan had been undergoing treatment for brain and kidney cancer at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for more than two years.

Not only did Netty successfully complete the London Marathon but also ran additional fundraising efforts including hosting quiz nights, coffee mornings and a big raffle which raised over £2,500.

Her sister Michelle, Alan’s widow, also took on her own challenge and completed the Shrewsbury 10K, raising £1,400 for Lingen Davies.

Netty recently presented the wonderful sum to Lingen Davies and said despite not running before she wanted to push herself to say thank you for the care given to Alan – and fundraising really was a community effort.

“Alan and Michelle couldn’t speak highly enough of the care Alan received during his treatment,” she said.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of local businesses and the Pontesbury and Minsterley Community. From donations to raffle prizes, everyone got involved, it’s amazing what you can achieve when the whole community comes together.

“I definitely enjoyed the fundraising more than the running,” she added.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said: “A very big well done to Netty, she’s done tremendously well with her fundraising, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated.