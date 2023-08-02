Shrewsbury mother plagued by rats and left waiting over a week for pest control

A number of rats have appeared at the home in recent weeks.

The woman, who lives at New Park Road in Castlefields, Shrewsbury, said she had counted 12 or more rats in the house in the past two weeks – with her faithful cat doing its bit by catching a host of the disease-carrying rodents.

The woman's cat has been the last line of defence against the rats while the family waited for pest control to tackle the problem.

The woman, 43, said she had raised the issue with her housing provider, Severnside Housing, who had attended her home on Tuesday last week, followed by a pest control company the day after.

But, a week on and no action had been taken to help eradicate the problem – prompting her to contact the Shropshire Star.

The woman said the rats had been helping themselves to the children's snacks in a kitchen cupboard, and she had initially been blaming her youngsters before realising rodents were responsible.

A number of rats have appeared at the home in recent weeks.

She said: "They was getting into the snack cupboard where I keep all the kids' lunch stuff.

"They were getting ripped open and I was blaming my kids for coming down and having a midnight feast, but it wasn't them."

The first rat appeared in November last year, but nothing had then been seen until last month – since when there have been at least 12 seen in the home, or caught by her cat.

She said that she and her son had returned home recently and found a rat scratching away in a carrier bag.

A number of rats have appeared at the home in recent weeks.

She said: "We opened the bag and I could see this tail, and it flipped out and I just closed the cupboard."

The woman said she had been assured pest control would be in contact last Friday to sort the problem.

A pest control officer was sent out today and has laid traps at the property, and said the creatures could be in the wall cavity and getting in through a hole in another property.

A number of rats have appeared at the home in recent weeks.

She said she felt let down by the length of time it had taken for the problem to be dealt with.

She said: "I went all weekend like this. They are quick enough to put something through my door when the rent is going up but not when I have rats scurrying around.

"It is not just me, I have got my kids here. It is beyond a joke to be treated like this, no one is helping."

A number of rats have appeared at the home in recent weeks.

The woman explained one of her children was scared of the creatures, and added: "If it were not for the cat catching them they would be running back and forth from wherever they are coming from."

She added: "It is disgusting. We could end up in hospital and no one cares."

Les Clarke, executive director of housing and care at Housing Plus Group, which runs Severnside Housing, said: “We appreciate this is very distressing for our customer and acted promptly when the issue was reported to us.