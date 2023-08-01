Fire crews rush to farm blaze involving 15 tonnes of grain in a dryer

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a blaze at the farm at 8.42am on Tuesday.

Two fire engines were mobilised to the scene at Huffley Farm in Broad Oak from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the fire had broken out within a grain dryer which contained 15 tonnes of grain.

The grain was emptied from the dryer and the fire dampened down with a hose reel jet.

Crews remained at the scene with thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.