Traffic lights planned for roadworks on busy route

Disruption is expected on a major town route with temporary traffic lights to be set up while work on internet infrastructure takes place.

The roadworks take place next month

Shropshire Council said that Fullfibre are set to carry out work on Shelton Road in Shrewsbury on Sunday and Monday, August 20 and 21.

It will involve contractors working on behalf of Fullfibre installing new ducting within the footpath and road between property numbers 2 and 7.

A spokesman for the council said: "For safety purposes temporary multi-way signals will be in place during the work, and a traffic management operative will be on site from 7.30am to 6.30pm to monitor and react to any traffic build ups in the area.

"Residents and affected businesses will be notified of the works and advance warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to the works starting."

