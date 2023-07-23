Can you help solve the mystery of how more than a dozen Tesco trolleys made it four miles from the nearest store?

Aliens, flytipping or an ambitious post-night-out adventure - how did more than a dozen Tesco trolleys make it over four miles away from the nearest store?

A questionable trolley deposit is certainly a mystery one Shropshire resident didn't expect to stumble upon on a Sunday morning.

But that's exactly what happened to 44-year-old Matt Irvine from Shrewsbury when he came across over a dozen Tesco trolleys in Moele Brace retail park in Shrewsbury.

Matt snapped a picture of the row of 22 carts outside TK Maxx on Sunday morning.

He said: "I thought 'Wait a minute - that's new!'. There's a store in town but it's a Tesco Express that doesn't have trolleys.

"The only place I can think that they've come from is Battlefield, but that doesn't make any sense, it's got to be over three miles away."

The Tesco Extra on Battlefield is indeed miles away - 4.2 by foot or 4.9 by vehicle according to Google.

"I'm stumped," Matt added: "There are ones with bits missing and there's some kind of white film over some of them, it's very bizarre - I have no idea.

"My first thought was that maybe it was a drunken laugh but that would be one hell of a journey, an amazing journey. Or aliens!"

Tesco has been approached for comment, but all theories (including aliens) are very welcome.

