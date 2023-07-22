Pioneering pupils 'build' knowledge of their all-new Shrewsbury school

Seeing the new school up close were four-year-olds Alma and Nora, with Phil Gibbs and Sam Aiston

Reception children - known as Dragonflies - took the chance to have a good look around Bowbrook Primary School off Squinter Pip Way, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday.

Contractors Bowmer and Kirkland are on schedule to hand over in time for school starting, carpets are being laid, fencing erected and Tarmac has been poured for the playgrounds.

Sam Aiston, the first headteacher and former Shrewsbury town footballer, said: "The children loved it and are so excited for September.

"It was great for the children and parents to see how the school is progressing.

Our families are lucky to experience the school at this early stage with so much space and pupils will have a wonderful education full of opportunities.

"This school is for the whole community and visitors are more than welcome."

The 3-18 Education Trust will manage the new primary school and there are still places available for September at the school, which has a nursery and reception for its first year.

They handle their own admissions, so parents can apply direct to the school by emailing headteacher Sam Aiston or business manager Tracy Othen at admin@bow.318education.co.uk.

Bowbrook School says it will be a school of opportunity, with lots of experiences and enrichment on offer.

Already planned are swimming, an illustrator visit, nativity animals visiting at Christmas.

Building handover day is set for September 4 and staff are working behind the scenes to ensure a "truly exceptional education" is on offer.

Three days later the school will open its doors to nursery and reception children.