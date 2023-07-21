Shropshire postmistress warns of skin cancer risk after lesion caught in time

Postmistress Caroline Jones

Caroline Jones spotted a tiny blemish above her right knee five years ago, which was later discovered to be a malignant melanoma.

The 56-year-old, whose mum died of cancer aged just 49, was thankfully cured after she discovered the lesion early enough for it to be treated.

She is now joining forces with Cancer Research UK to raise awareness of melanoma skin cancer, which according to the charity is currently at a record high of 17,500 cases a year in the UK and is projected to rise by a further 50 per cent over the next two decades.

Caroline, who runs Abbey Foregate Post Office, said: “I was so scared when I realised the blemish on my leg was cancerous.

“I’ve never been a sunbather, but I have burnt my skin on holiday in the past. I’m so careful now though and I hope that sharing my story will encourage people to think about their sun habits and take precautions.

“It’s so important, because almost nine in 10 melanoma cases each year in the UK could be prevented by being safe in the sun and using a combination of shade, clothing and sunscreen to avoid burning.”

She said she visited her GP after spotting a tiny mole-like blemish on her leg in July 2018.

“I noticed a tiny but strange mole-type thing, about half the size of a penny, just above my knee on my right thigh, and decided I ought to get it checked at the doctors,” she said. “I sat in the waiting room looking at the pictures on the wall and I could see that my skin looked just like one of the photographs – flat and shiny and black in the middle.

“My mum died of breast cancer when she was just 49 and here was I - aged 52. I honestly thought I was going to die.”

The doctor referred her to a specialist at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital who took a biopsy two weeks later. Within three weeks she got the results she’d been dreading.

“The waiting was the worst time,” added Caroline, who has three children and one grandchild. “It felt like forever, and I was convinced it had spread. When they told me they’d caught it early and had a plan of action, it was a huge relief.”

The small blemish that was later discovered to be cancer

Caroline had the area around the mole removed shortly afterwards and needed no further treatment.

Caroline's knee after surgery

“I feel like I’ve been really lucky,” she said. “The mole was somewhere I could see it, but I know other people who haven’t been as fortunate.

“It’s really spurred me on to share my story and spread the word about skin cancer prevention and early detection. It could make all the difference, so I always encourage people to be safe in the sun and see their GP if they notice any unusual changes to their skin.

“It’s tempting to want to make the most of the warm weather but getting sunburnt increases your chance of getting skin cancer - so I’m urging people to take care.

“Now I always try and spend some time out of the sun, wear a hat, make sure my shoulders are covered and that I’ve got my sunscreen with me.”

Caroline and Cancer UK have joined forces with Nivea Sun to share advice and tips on how people can protect their skin from too much exposure to the sun's UV rays.

Health information manager at Cancer Research UK Beth Vincent said: “Melanoma skin cancer is the UK’s fifth most common cancer, so we’re grateful to Caroline for lending her voice to our campaign with Nivea Sun.

“It’s important to remember the sun isn’t only strong abroad. Even on a cloudy day, it can be strong enough in Shropshire - and across the UK - to burn between mid-March and mid-October. The sun is also strongest during the middle of the day, not necessarily when it’s hottest.

“Avoid getting caught out by checking the UV index on the weather forecast or online. If it’s 3 (moderate) or above, it’s time to think about sun safety.

“Whether you’re abroad, having a staycation or just out-and-about, remember the three-step method to enjoy warm weather safely – seek shade, cover up and apply sunscreen regularly.”

Cancer Research UK and NIVEA SUN recommend the following:

Seek Shade - Especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK. Take a break under trees, umbrellas, and canopies, or go indoors. Cover Up – With clothes, a wide-brimmed hat and UV protection sunglasses. Clothing should cover your shoulders. The more skin that’s covered by your clothing, the better the protection. Apply Sunscreen – With at least SPF15 and 4 or 5 stars. Make sure to reapply it regularly and generously, especially after swimming, sweating, or towelling.

For more skin cancer information and sun safety tips visit cruk.org/sunsafety.