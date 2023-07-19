Fire crew scrambled to three vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

Two cars and a van were involved in a road collision near Shrewsbury.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

One fire engine was scrambled from the county town to Rowton at 6.32pm on Tuesday.

On arrival firefighters found that three vehicles had been involved in the crash. The crew made the vehicles safe and incident was left with the police.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 6.58pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said; "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A458 in Rowton, Shrewsbury at around 6.20pm last night .

"A paramedic officer was sent to the scene where, on arrival, we discovered a van and a car had been involved in a collision.

"We treated one man for minor injuries but he did not require further treatment and was discharged at the scene whilst a second man was assessed but was not injured."

West Mercia Police has been asked to comment.

David Tooley

