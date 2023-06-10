Family tribute to 'loving and dedicated' Shropshire couple found dead in their summer house

Robert and Patricia Lloyd.

Robert, 84, and Patricia Lloyd, 80, were discovered in their summer house at home in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, on June 1.

Their daughter Sarah Davis has paid tribute to "the most wonderful parents I could have asked for", adding that the family would cherish their memories of the couple.

She said the couple had both been suffering with terminal illness, and "couldn't bear" the thought of not being able to support each other.

“Mum and Dad were a loving, dedicated couple married for more than 50 years, and the most wonderful parents I could have asked for," she said.

"They will be greatly missed by their family and many close friends.

“They were both terminally ill, Dad with cancer and Mum with a brain tumour and dementia, and they couldn’t bear the thought of one not being there to support the other.

“They are now at peace, and we will all cherish our memories of them over the years, remembering them fondly together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden.”