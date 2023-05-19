Shropshire mother and daughter duo back treading the boards together in upcoming musical production

Debbie Owen and Jocelyn Owen

Next month, Deborah Owen and Joc Owen-Evans will be making a return to the Theatre Severn stage where they last performed together in Oliver in 2018.

The talented mother and daughter duo will be taking on the roles of Abuela and Camilla Rosario respectively in the award-winning musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The show will take place on June 10 and 11 when the Theatre Severn will transport audiences to the streets of uptown Manhattan.

In The Heights tells the story of a tight-knit community in Washington Heights, New York, where the joy and struggles of daily life are chronicled through an eclectic mix of hip-hop, salsa, and merengue rhythms.

The show follows two central characters: Usnavi, a bodega owner who dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic, and Nina, a bright young woman who returns to the neighbourhood after experiencing a rocky start to her college journey.

This Tony Award-winning musical features a cast of local talent, featuring energetic dance numbers and powerful storytelling.

Produced by the team at MTPC the cast also includes Beth Stevens as Vanessa, Natasha Parker as Nina, and Mikey Malone as Usnavi.