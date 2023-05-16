Notification Settings

Emergency crews rush to River Severn 'water rescue' incident in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency crews rushed to the River Severn after reports of a woman in the water.

The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury
The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury

The incident happened shortly after 10pm on Monday night near the Welsh Bridge in Frankwell, Shrewsbury. She was safe and well and with the police when the fire service arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 10.12pm on Monday, May 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a water rescue in Shrewsbury. No fire service action required. One female in the care of the police."

Three fire engines including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

