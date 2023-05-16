Emergency crews rush to River Severn 'water rescue' incident in Shrewsbury

The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury

The incident happened shortly after 10pm on Monday night near the Welsh Bridge in Frankwell, Shrewsbury. She was safe and well and with the police when the fire service arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 10.12pm on Monday, May 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a water rescue in Shrewsbury. No fire service action required. One female in the care of the police."

Three fire engines including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.