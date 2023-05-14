Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car ends up on its side during road incident north of Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services dashed to a village north of Shrewsbury where a car had come to rest on its side.

The A528 near Myddle. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
The A528 near Myddle. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A land ambulance, police and firefighters were sent to the A528 at Myddle at about 2.30pm today (Sunday 14) to reports of a road traffic collision.

A fire crew from Baschurch found a road traffic collision involving one car that had come to rest on its side.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said no persons were trapped in the vehicle and the team stayed on the scene to make the vehicle safe by using small items of equipment.

They added that the land ambulance service and the police were also on the scene. The fire service declared the danger was over at 3.03pm.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for more information.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News