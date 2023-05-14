Car ends up on its side during road incident north of Shrewsbury

The A528 near Myddle. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A land ambulance, police and firefighters were sent to the A528 at Myddle at about 2.30pm today (Sunday 14) to reports of a road traffic collision.

A fire crew from Baschurch found a road traffic collision involving one car that had come to rest on its side.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said no persons were trapped in the vehicle and the team stayed on the scene to make the vehicle safe by using small items of equipment.

They added that the land ambulance service and the police were also on the scene. The fire service declared the danger was over at 3.03pm.