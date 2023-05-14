Busy night for Shropshire firefighters called to a host of incidents

The first of two car fire reports saw a crew from Tweedale scrambled to Castlefields roundabout, at Telford, at 9.13pm on Saturday.

When they arrived they found that smoke had been caused by overfilled oil and they recorded it as a false alarm.

They declared the incident was over at 9.24pm.

In the second car fire incident a crew from the same fire station was sent to Wayside, in Telford, at 10.33pm on Saturday. A fire investigation officer was also in attendance.

They found one car "50 per cent involved" in fire.

Firefighters donned breathing kit and used two hosereel jets to put out the flames. The incident was declared over at 11.18pm.

Fire crews from Baschurch and Oswestry were sent to a report of a property fire Birch Grove, in Ruyton XI Towns, with operations and investigations officers at 6.17am on Sunday.

When they arrived they found a large shed on fire.

They donned breathing equipment and used a a covering water jet and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident.

The fire service declared the danger over at 7.01am and confirmed there were "no casualties".

One fire crew was scrambled from Shrewsbury fire station to Mytton Oak Road, in the town at 3.11am on Sunday in response to a call reporting a road crash.

The crew found a crash involving one car but no persons were trapped. The car was made electrically safe by fire crew using small gear and the incident was declared over at 3.40am.

A crew from Shrewsbury was sent to Fitz, at Bomere Heath, at 12.33am on Sunday to help the ambulance service to get into a property. That incident was declared over at 1.08am on Sunday.

Firefighters from Telford Central were sent to an automatic fire alarm going off at the Epwin Group, at Stafford Park 6, Telford at 3.54am on Sunday.