Fire crews and ambulances sent to two-car crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

Fire crews were called in to assist ambulance teams at 6.34pm on Saturday at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Holyhead Road junction of the A5, west of Shrewsbury.

Although the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that no persons were trapped, fire crews were requested to make the two saloon cars safe.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "There were casualties involved, but all were placed in the care of the ambulance service."

West Mercia Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Fire crews made the vehicles safe using holmatro, small gear, a hose reel jet and an environmental grab pack.

Police arranged the clearing of road and recovery of vehicles.