MP presses Prime Minister for support over hospitals project

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, a long-time advocate of the controversial 'Future Fit' Hospitals Transformation Programme for the county, has written to Rishi Sunak over the issue.

The plans, which have been vocally opposed by Telford & Wrekin Council, would see a major shake-up in the way Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford operate.

Medics and bosses at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages the hospitals, say the proposals are essential to provide improved and sustainable care for patients.

But Telford & Wrekin Council has raised concern at the loss of the borough hospital's full A&E, and consultant-led women and children's services.

Under the plans, which have faced major delays, RSH would become the base for the county's only 24-hour A&E department – currently both RSH and PRH offer the service.

PRH will have what has been described as an 'A&E Local,' while consultant-led women and children's services move from Telford to Shrewsbury, with the Telford site becoming the centre for planned care.

Both sites would also have urgent care centres.

In his letter Mr Kawczynski says he hopes the plan is supported by the Prime Minister, with hopes for work to begin on the project next year.

He said: "As you are aware £312m has been allocated towards the Hospitals Transformation Programme in Shropshire, the vital infrastructure project to modernise healthcare facilities in Shropshire. This programme is essential to ensure that the NHS can provide healthcare to Salopians and Mid Wales as part of Levelling Up across the UK.

"The current state of healthcare facilities is such that there is now growing concern that lives are being lost. The outline business case for the programme has been submitted and approved and we understand that the next business case is expected to be submitted later this summer.