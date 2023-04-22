Notification Settings

Fire crews and police attend two Shrewsbury crashes two hours apart

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews were called out to two crashes in the Shrewsbury area yesterday evening.

Fire crews attended two incidents in Shrewsbury on Friday evening
The first involved two vehicles and took place on Welshpool Road, Bicton Heath, at around 9.45pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent one crew to the scene of the incident, which was handed over to the police after firefighters had made sure one of the vehicles involved was safe.

The second incident took place on Mount Pleasant Road at around 11.40pm.

Again two vehicles were involved – two private saloons.

A crew from Shrewsbury attended and worked to make sure both vehicles were safe, and the incident was left to police who had also attended.

