Pictures posted on Twitter by Jim Barker, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Assistant Group Commander for Shropshire Rural West, show fire crews dealing with the incident. Picture: @SFRS_JimBarker

Two Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to a field off Oakley Close at Weston Lullingfields today.

Pictures posted on Twitter by Jim Barker, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Assistant Group Commander for Shropshire Rural West, show fire crews dealing with the incident. Picture: @SFRS_JimBarker

They were called at around 11.10am, with teams from Baschurch and Ellesmere both heading to the scene.

Photos posted by the fire service show the badly-damaged shell of the fire-hit tractor, attached to a large roller.

Pictures posted on Twitter by Jim Barker, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Assistant Group Commander for Shropshire Rural West, show fire crews dealing with the incident. Picture: @SFRS_JimBarker