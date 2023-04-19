County MP on Mongolia trade visit

Mr Kawczynski on a visit to JCB in Mongolia.

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, the Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Mongolia, made his third visit to the country, spending three days Ulaanbaatar.

He said he had spent the time holding meetings with members of the government and business community.

They included discussions with Deputy Prime Minister S. Amarsaikhan, Minister and Chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Congestion J.Sukhbaatar, Construction and Urban Development Minister Mr Ts. Davaasuren and Minister of Road and Transport Development S. Byambatsogt.

Mr Kawczynski said that during the discussions, British support for the Ulaanbaatar ring road project, and the recently-concluded Bilateral Air Services Agreement, which would allow direct flights between London and Ulaanbaatar, were discussed.

Accompanied by British Ambassador Philip Malone, Mr Kawczynski also visited Steppe Metal Powder where he met company executives and discussed how British and Mongolian companies worked together to complete the plant project, as well as exchanging views on further collaboration opportunities.

He and the Ambassador also accompanied the Deputy Prime Minister on a visit to ULE, the official distributor of JCB in Mongolia, to showcase the strengths of one of Britain’s most well-known products.

Mr Kawczynski also visited the western province of Khovd, around 1,000 miles from the capital.

During the trip he met the governor, Ms E.Bolormaa, to learn about development plans for the province and discuss business opportunities.

He also visited the Durgun hydro plant and saw further expansion into green energy in the region, including at the site of the planned Erdeneburen hydro plant.

Finally, at the end of his week-long stay in Mongolia, the MP spoke to members of the British Association of Trade and Commerce in Mongolia (BritCham) at the first of their “influencer” discussions.

He also visited the British Embassy’s Great British Food Days Expo in the Shangri-La Mall, showcasing British food and beverage products available in Mongolia.

The trip came against the backdrop of the 60th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Britain and Mongolia, and followed celebratory receptions held in Ulaanbaatar and London in January.

Mr Kawczynski was also able to see the specially-themed 60th Anniversary double-decker bus, which will run through the streets of Ulaanbaatar throughout the anniversary.

He said: "I am delighted to have returned to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, for my third visit as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy.