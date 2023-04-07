Shrewsbury anti-social behaviour order aimed at rough sleepers set to be extended

The order would apply to Shrewsbury's town centre.

Shropshire Council is consulting on renewing the order for Shrewsbury’s town centre – and is looking to add other offences.

The Shrewsbury Town Centre Public Spaces Protection Order was brought in back in 2017 as part of an effort to tackle increasing public concern over issues of anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

The order specifically targets people leaving personal belongings out, drinking alcohol and urinating or defecating.

It gives police the power to move people out of the town centre for 48 hours.

The fresh order, which is subject to a consultation, would allow measures to be enforced by anyone ‘authorised by Shropshire Council’, can stop people sitting or lying in places, order them to leave public toilets and stop them playing music on speakers.

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for highways and regulatory services said the authority was looking to renew the order, and added that a consultation on the plan would continue until May 14.

In recent years Shrewsbury has faced increasing issues of anti-social behaviour in the town centre, with a number of measures introduced in an effort to improve matters.

A number of ‘Shrewsbury Rangers’ have been employed, while an ‘alternative giving window’ has been set up in the town to encourage people not to give money directly to those on the streets.

Councillor Marshall urged people to respond to the consultation and added that if people do not back the order it could be rescinded.

He said: “The purpose of the Shrewsbury Public Spaces Protection Order is to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

“The first order was brought into effect in 2017 for a three-year period and renewed in 2020. The council is now consulting again, as we’re legally required to do so.

“The consultation will gather feedback and information which will determine whether the order will continue in its current format or be amended.

“It is also possible for the order to cease entirely if the feedback from the community and key stakeholders indicates there is no longer a need for the order to remain in force.”