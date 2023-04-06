MP calls for Treasury backing for £70 million canal restoration project

The canal at Norbury

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski has written to Stuart Andrew, Under Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism and Civil Society, asking for his support to the scheme – which would connect the canal from Shrewsbury to Norbury, and then to the Shropshire Union Canal.

The plan would see the canal begin at Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings, which has been the subject of a multi-million pound restoration project.

In his letter, Mr Kawczynski hails the efforts of volunteers in their work on the route so far, and outlines how the plan could offer a major boost to county tourism.

Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings has been reopened after a multi-million pound restoration project

He said: "I attended the annual general meeting of the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust and believe the restoration of the Shrewsbury canal from the Flaxmill to Norbury, where it would join the Shropshire Union Canal, a total distance of 24.75 miles, would be a wonderful way of increasing tourism in our area.

"A feasibility study, carried out by Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust, determined that the project is most definitely feasible and estimated the overall cost of restoration at £86m.

"However, this figure assumed all the work would be carried out by contractors and they have a small army of skilled volunteers that has completed a significant amount of work now.

"This leaves the sum of £70m to open the canal to navigation once more.