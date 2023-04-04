Charity receives £500 donation from local business

Morris & Company team members Paige, Tremayne and Claire with Ruth Pemberton from SMHS.

Morris & Company, based in Shrewsbury, presented the check to Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Teams from across the company came together to get involved in the fundraising effort with in-house bake sales, guess the combination chocolate boxes, and a monthly ‘dress down Friday’.

Ruth Pemberton, Administrator at Shropshire Mental Health Support, said: “It has been fantastic to have had a partnership with Morris & Company. The funds raised will help provide invaluable support to those in need in the local community. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved.”

Claire Brown, CSR Panel member at Morris said: “We are proud to have been raising vital funds for local charities for many years. Our annual charities are voted for by colleagues across the Company, meaning that they are always close to our hearts.

"We especially enjoyed working with Shropshire Mental Health Support to host a tour of the Wellbeing Bus around our construction sites and to our Welsh Bridge offices."