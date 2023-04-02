Busy time for fire crews in Shropshire as they are called to a variety of incidents

Crews were scrambled to a number of incidents, including a chimney fire, calls to help the ambulance service get into properties, and false alarms.

The two emergency calls to help the ambulance service took them to Arleston, in Telford, at 4.01am and Madeley in Telford earlier on in the night.

In the call to Arleston a fire crew was sent from Wellington where they used a short extension ladder to assist land ambulance personnel. That incident was declared over at 4.24am.

Earlier on, at 9.49pm on Saturday a crew was sent from the station at Tweedale to help the ambulance service gain entry to a property in Madeley. They used small gear to get in. The fire service part in the incident was over at 10.15pm on Saturday.

A crew from the station at Minsterley near Shrewsbury was sent a short distance across the Welsh border to Marton, near Welshpool, to reports of a chimney fire at 8.40pm on Saturday.

Crews used chimney rods and small gear to dampen down the fire.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the "small fire" involved a "kitchen aga."

They declared the incident over at 9.43pm.

Crews were also scrambled to what turned out to be false alarms.

At 11.49pm on Saturday two crews were sent from stations at Minsterley and Shrewsbury to Callow Crescent, in Minsterley to reports of an automatic fire alarm.

When they got there they found it was a false alarm due to cooking fumes and they declared the incident over at 9 minutes past midnight.

The other false alarm happened at D V Williams Transport Ltd, in Hortonwood, Telford at 6.30pm on Saturday. One crew rushed from the station at Wellington and found a controlled burn within the compound.