Engineering works were set to take place between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International.

The routes affected were Transport for Wales services between Chester, Aberystwyth, Shrewsbury, Birmingham International and West Midlands Railway between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street.

All lines were closed before 1pm.

Buses were replacing trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton on Transport for Wales services, but no services were due to run between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Passengers were asked to "use alternative services instead."

On West Midlands Railway services, any trains which usually run between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street were only running between Wellington and Birmingham New Street.