New vicar appointed for major county church

Reverend Sam Mann.

The United Benefice of St Chad's and St Alkmunds, has announced that they will be welcoming their new incumbent – the Reverend Sam Mann.

In a statement Joanna Hepper and Susan Kelly, Churchwardens from St Chad’s, said they were thrilled at the appointment.

They said: “We are delighted that Sam has accepted our invitation to be our next incumbent, and we offer prayers for him, his family and his ministry with us."

Rev Mann said he felt privileged to be given the opportunity.

He said: "I grew up on the Clee Hill, near Ludlow and I am currently the rector of four parishes in South Shropshire.

"I studied Creative Sound & Music at university, and then read Theology at Oxford while training for ministry at Cuddesdon.

"My hobbies include music, history, all things sport and I enjoy spending time with my family.

"So, when I’m not in a pew or pulpit, you’re likely to find me enjoying a good cuppa and cake in a café, having a nice stroll through town with my wife Aisha and daughter Evangeline.