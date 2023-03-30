Dennis and Pearl Lewin from Shrewsbury who will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Dennis Lewin, 88, and his wife, Pearl, 85, got married on March 31, 1958, in St Julian's Church and they remember how the wedding car taking them to the reception at The Old Post Office reversed to the venue along a cobbled street instead of taking them around the one-way system.

Before they met, Dennis joined the Royal Engineers for three years and rose to the rank of Corporal, serving in Asia.

He returned to his trade as a painter and decorator after coming out of the Army and it was a case of love at first sight when he met Pearl at the dance in Shrewsbury.

She was working as a computer programmer for the Midland Electricity Board at that time.

After getting married they went on to have two children and an extended family of five grandchildren.

Dennis said: "During our married life we have enjoyed holidays and days out visiting National Trust properties.

"We have also enjoyed coach holidays abroad."

He joked that he believed the secret to a long and happy married life was "hiding in the cupboard under the stairs".

Pearl said that the recipe was simply "tolerance, children and going out places together".

The couple, who received a card from the late Queen, said that they were "looking forward to receiving one from King Charles III".