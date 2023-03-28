Romanian soprano among star attractions at Shrewsbury church concerts

Romanian soprano Gabriela Talvan will be performing at St Chad's

St. Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury has announced details of its April lunchtime concerts.

Richard Walker will give an organ recital om April 14, including an arrangement of Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture.

A week later on April 21, four flautists are in concert playing arrangements and original compositions.

Romanian soprano Gabriela Talvan, a 4th year scholarship student at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will be performing a programme of songs and operatic arias on April 28.

Later in the year, there will be a harp recital by the rising star Gina Taylor. She will be at the church on July 21.

Cello recitals will be given by soloists Corinne Frost on June 30 and Ulrich Heinen on September 29.

There will be vocal, piano, violin and many other recitals as well, together with several chamber music concerts.

All concerts are free of charge with retiring collections. There is lunch after each concert in the church hall.