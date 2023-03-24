Town premises given heads up for last Shrewsbury Town football fixtures of the season

Police want premises in the town centre or close to the football ground at Oteley Road to plan accordingly as the club looks to have an exciting end to the season.

Fixtures have been given a "match risk" grading by officers of low, medium, or high. The only 'high' rating is for the visit to town of Sheffield Wednesday in the league one fixture at 3pm on Saturday, April 29.

PC Chris Rayment, the dedicated football officer for Shrewsbury Town FC, said: "If your premises attracts football fans or is located in the town centre or close to Shrewsbury Town Football Club you may wish to consider hiring additional members of staff to cater for the anticipated larger numbers of supporters or consider using SIA registered door staff to help prevent crime and disorder at your premise.

"You may also want to consider using plastic or polycarbonate glasses on match days to prevent serious injury should disorder break out and check that your CCTV systems are working correctly and that they are recording for the required number of days as specified within you premises licence."

The games, all in League One, and their 'risk' ratings are:

LOW: Friday April 7, 3pm kick off, for the visit of Peterborough.

MEDIUM: Saturday April 15, 3pm for the visit of Portsmouth.

MEDIUM: Tuesday, April 18, 7.45pm, for the visit of Plymouth.

HIGH : Saturday, April 29, 3pm, for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

LOW: Tuesday, May 2, at 7.45pm for the visit of Bristol Rovers.