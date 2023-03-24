Bus replacement service running on key West Midlands train route this weekend

Train operator Transport for Wales Rail says it is for engineering work and will run from Saturday and include all day on Monday.
It is the second weekend in a row that buses have replaced trains on the line for engineering works.
And it comes on top of continuing cancellations and changes because of the number trains being out of service for repairs.
🛠️Engineering Work.— Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) March 23, 2023
🚍Buses replace trains between:
Shrewsbury-Wolverhampton
Saturday 25 March - Monday 27 March (all day)
