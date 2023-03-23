Notification Settings

Man's body recovered from River Severn in Shrewsbury

By Megan Jones

A man's body has been recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

A man's body was recovered from the river in Shrewsbury on Thursday morning
Emergency services were called to the river on Thursday after reports of a body in the water.

Fire, police and ambulance attended the scene, off Underdale Road, just before 10.30am.

Four fire appliances, including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury fire stations.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Earlier today, we attended an incident in Shrewsbury after a reports of a body in the water.

"Sadly, the body of a male was found and has now been recovered."

Police said they are in the process of informing their next-of-kin.

It comes after police, fire and ambulance services were scrambled to a water rescue incident in Shrewsbury on Wednesday night.

Thankfully a person was reported to be in a place of safety before the fire service arrived.

