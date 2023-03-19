Tumble dryer fire spread to washing machine and worktops

Residents at a property at The Ridings, Bicton Heath, raised the alarm at 6.48pm on Saturday (19).

Fire crews from Shrewsbury and an operations officers went to the scene.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire with a hose reel jet and dry powder.

They also used positive pressure ventilation.

The incident was brought under control by 7.18pm.

Just after midnight three fire crews from Telford went to a flat fire in Villa Court, Madeley amid fears that someone might be in the house.

They discovered a fire in the kitchen caused by food left cooking and brought the fire under control in half an hour.

No one was hurt.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended two bin fire on Saturday evening.

The first, at Harley was caused by discarded hot ashes. Two wheelie bins were destroyed in the fire, dealt with by Much Wenlock fire fighters.