Major route into Shrewsbury town centre to be partially closed for gas works

Part of Monkmoor Road will be one-way only while the work is being carried out. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council has issued a temporary traffic regulation order for Abbey Foregate from March 20 for up to 54 days.

The order says that traffic will be prohibited from travelling in a northerly direction from Abbey Foregate to King Street junction on Monkmoor road.

At the same time traffic will be prohibited from turning right onto Monkmoor road from King Street.

The purpose of the order is for Cadent Gas gas main remedial works.