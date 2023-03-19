Notification Settings

Major route into Shrewsbury town centre to be partially closed for gas works

By Sue AustinShrewsbury

Major gas remedial works will see the partial closure of a busy road in Shrewsbury.

Part of Monkmoor Road will be one-way only while the work is being carried out. Photo: Google
Shropshire Council has issued a temporary traffic regulation order for Abbey Foregate from March 20 for up to 54 days.

The order says that traffic will be prohibited from travelling in a northerly direction from Abbey Foregate to King Street junction on Monkmoor road.

At the same time traffic will be prohibited from turning right onto Monkmoor road from King Street.

The purpose of the order is for Cadent Gas gas main remedial works.

Motorists will be able to use the alternative route of Abbey Foregate, Old Potts Way, Woodcote Way and Monkmoor Road.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

