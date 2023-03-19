Major route into Shrewsbury town centre to be partially closed for gas works

Shropshire Council has issued a temporary traffic regulation order for Abbey Foregate from March 20 for up to 54 days.
The order says that traffic will be prohibited from travelling in a northerly direction from Abbey Foregate to King Street junction on Monkmoor road.
At the same time traffic will be prohibited from turning right onto Monkmoor road from King Street.
The purpose of the order is for Cadent Gas gas main remedial works.
Motorists will be able to use the alternative route of Abbey Foregate, Old Potts Way, Woodcote Way and Monkmoor Road.