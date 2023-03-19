Huge community effort to fund new play equipment for village school

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 17/03/2023..Pics in Ruyton X1 Towns, at St John the Baptist School, where the community have come together to purchase a new play area. Cutting the ribbon is pupil: Andreas Davis 11, Keith Lister (Chair of the school Govenors), and behind him is Carol Aspinall from the Friends group and Head: Julie Ball. Pupils L-R: Amber Aspinall 9, Elliot Incles 11, Arthur Doran 10, Devon Humphreys 9.

The Friends of St John the Baptist School in Ruyton XI Towns led a campaign to raised £20,000 to add to the £10,000 from the school itself for the trim trail type play equipment.

The three year long fundraising campaign, with the pandemic in the middle, saw local businesses, supermarkets, the parish council and members of the local community contribute to the appeal.

Parents and carers also held money raising events.

Head teacher Julie Ball said it was an incredible achievement for a school with 90 pupils.

"The old equipment was beyond repair and needed completely replacing," she said.

"There is now an all weather surface so the children should be able to use it in all weathers."

"We have had help from so many people led by The Friends of the school," she said.

"The children have been so excited seeing the equipment being constructed - we made them wait until the official opening ceremony on Friday before using it for the first time.

She said the equipment not only helped the pupils' physical health but also mental health and development from team building to using the equipment for different parts of the curriculum from maths to science.

Chair of Governors, Keith Lister, helped pupils to cut the ribbon to open the new pay equipment.

A spokesperson for The Friends group said: "This had been a three year long project that, despite a pandemic in the middle, has managed to raise a huge amount of money. This is mainly due to local grants, wonderful local businesses sponsoring it and a massive fund raising effort and holding events that the parents/carers have supported that have been run by The Friends of the school.

"We have reached out to local supermarket funding, the companies that our parents work at, the local parish council, the contractor building the playground, all our local businesses and some local residents who have all come together to help get this playground built.